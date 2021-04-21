We Can’t Stop Watching This DIY Ferrofluid Bluetooth Speaker

- Like
Ferrofluid is a mesmerizing material, there’s no doubt about that. We’ve seen plenty of various ways of displaying it, from simply globbing it into a jar and waving magnets at it to building complex displays with microcontroller brains.
In this absolutely stunning example Seung Hoon Jung has built a bluetooth speaker with integrated ferrofluid display. The technical aspects of this are pretty interesting but mainly it has to be said that their ability to wrap everything up in such a deceptively simple looking package is very impressive.