We Can’t Stop Watching This DIY Ferrofluid Bluetooth Speaker

Ferrofluid is a mesmerizing material, there’s no doubt about that. We’ve seen plenty of various ways of displaying it, from simply globbing it into a jar and waving magnets at it to building complex displays with microcontroller brains.

a more full video, including some build documentation

In this absolutely stunning example Seung Hoon Jung has built a bluetooth speaker with integrated ferrofluid display. The technical aspects of this are pretty interesting but mainly it has to be said that their ability to wrap everything up in such a deceptively simple looking package is very impressive.