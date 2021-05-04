May The 4th Maker Contest: Win a Jetson Nano!

This is the contest you are looking for.

This year, to celebrate the glorious return of May 4th, one of our favorite holidays around the Make: Magazine offices, we are excited to announce the May The 4th contest in partnership with NVIDIA.

You have an opportunity, Padawan, to show everyone how intensely you can channel the force to create the most amazing Star Wars themed stuff and win an NVIDIA® Jetson™ Nano Developer Kit, unlocking AI capabilities you’ve only dreamt of.

There are two ways to enter this contest for your chance to win. Up first, we want to hear from all you bot builders. Star wars is riddled with droids both good and evil. Show off your unique designs or even builds based off the movies. They don’t have to be fully complete, as we know that the Jetson Nano may just be the missing piece to adding full AI to your companion droid. However, documentation and feasibility will be considered.

To aid in being able to accurately plan, you’ll find a ton of resources and tutorials around the NVIDIA® Jetson™ Nano Developer Kit on the contest page. That will help you be able to really figure out what your droid could be capable of.

You’re not the droid type? Don’t worry! Bring out your jedi level prop/cosplay skills and show us how incredible you are. We want movie accurate props that are a pleasure to behold. Share your process and best results and you too could win some of the industries most powerful AI.

To enter the contest, find rules, and get more information, visit the contest page.

May the Fourth be with you.