Bringing An Articulated Desk Lamp To Life

Allyson, a regular contributor to Make: , has just released a fun project on youtube. She’s taken inspiration from the iconic pixar lamp and brought an articulated desk lamp to life.

Yeah, fine, it doesn’t hop around all cute, and by Allyson’s own admition, it doesn’t work very well as a lamp any more, but watch it move around, using computer vision to track that ball!

There’s a lot to learn in what Allyson is doing here, so tune in and enjoy.