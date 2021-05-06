Maker News Robotics
Bringing An Articulated Desk Lamp To Life

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

Senior Editor for Make: I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity of the masses! My favorite thing in the world is sharing the hard work of a maker.

I'd always love to hear about what you're making, so send me an email any time at caleb@make.co

View more articles by Caleb Kraft
Allyson, a regular contributor to Make: , has just released a fun project on youtube. She’s taken inspiration from the iconic pixar lamp and brought an articulated desk lamp to life.

Yeah, fine, it doesn’t hop around all cute, and by Allyson’s own admition, it doesn’t work very well as a lamp any more, but watch it move around, using computer vision to track that ball!

There’s a lot to learn in what Allyson is doing here, so tune in and enjoy.

