Maker Spotlight: Michael Albert

First and last name

Michael Albert

Where are you located?

White Plains, New York

What is your day job?

Pop Artist/Owner of Sir Real brand of Natural Foods

Do you attend a makerspace/fablab/hackerspace?

Not usually, but I’m looking forward to the Mead Library’s Maker Faire Sheboygan this weekend.

Website | Pinterest | Art site

What kinds of stuff do you make?

ART, mostly collages made from cereal boxes and other cardboard consumer brand packages.

How did you get started making stuff?

When I was 19 I began experimenting with a variety of mediums including drawing with pen and ink and then wax oil crayons, this is while I was studying business at NYU. Then, after a few years I started making collages using cereal boxes and other cardboard consumer packaging. I’ve been making collages for over 25 years! And I still love it.

What is something that you’ve made that you’re really proud of?

A 32” X40” word collage ‘Map of the World’ that I created over a 3 month period last year.

What is next on your project list?

I am finishing a 40” x 60” collage of brand logos that say what year the company was founded all arranged in chronological order. I’ve been working on it for 5 years!

what is something you’d like to work with but you haven’t yet?

I’ve been collecting circles (logos, symbols and other images that come in circles) on consumer brand packages for several years. I have hundreds collected in a box. I’d like to use them in a new collage or series of collages featuring my circles.

Any advice for people reading this?

You are what you crEATe!

Are you going to show off at a maker faire in the near future? If so, which one?

Yes! The Mead / Imaginarium Maker Faire in Sheboygan on June 19!