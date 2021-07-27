3D Printing & Imaging Art & Sculpture Fun & Games Maker News
Tutorial: Painting The Mandalorian Armorer Helmet
Off Earth 3D

By Off Earth 3D

Off Earth 3D

My name is Darryl and I operate an independent replica prop company called Off Earth 3D, LLC. I specialize in the manufacturing of replica props from your favorite video games, television shows and movies! Everything from 3D Printing to Post-Processing objects to bring them into the real world.

I have a strong knack for painting and I've started sharing my journey via my YouTube Channel! I hope to one day take the information I've learned and apply that in the Film Industry making pieces for feature films!

View more articles by Off Earth 3D
Share via

Hey Gang, 

Welcome back to another edition of Off Earth. Today I’m painting a resin cast of The Armorer helmet from the Mandalorian (TV Series). This helmet cast was cleaned up and painted using a lot of high quality professional products, including the paints themselves and equipment. This is my preferred technique but there are loads of products out there to match your budget so you can too make your own! 

One thing that is always challenging in painting any piece is patience. It may seem as if I’m whizzing through this build, but thanks to cuts, and time-lapses you don’t see all of the down time.. “Waiting on the paint to dry”. So take time to allow each layer to cure before moving to the next. Take your time with the application of each product, trust me it’ll pay off in the end! 

Remember, Don’t be afraid to fail at something new! Enjoy! 

Tagged
Off Earth 3D

By Off Earth 3D

Off Earth 3D

My name is Darryl and I operate an independent replica prop company called Off Earth 3D, LLC. I specialize in the manufacturing of replica props from your favorite video games, television shows and movies! Everything from 3D Printing to Post-Processing objects to bring them into the real world.

I have a strong knack for painting and I've started sharing my journey via my YouTube Channel! I hope to one day take the information I've learned and apply that in the Film Industry making pieces for feature films!

View more articles by Off Earth 3D