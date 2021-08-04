Maker Spotlight: Whitney Knitter of Knitronics

Name:

Whitney Knitter

Where are you located?

Brooklyn, New York

What is your day job?

Senior R&D Electronics Engineer at Sandia National Labs

Do you attend a makerspace/fablab/hackerspace?

Resistor NYC here in Brooklyn

Visit Whitney’s Website

What kinds of stuff do you make?

SDRs, DSP projects, and anything with an FPGA

How did you get started making stuff

Arduino and Raspberry Pi first gained popularity when I was a freshman in college studying electrical engineering. I immediately loved working with the hardware and connecting with the community they created.











What is something that you’ve made that you’re really proud of?

I get messages from students and professional alike telling me how the detail in my FPGA tutorials really helped them and got them through their projects when they would have been completely stuck otherwise. That’s definitely what I’m most proud of.

What is next on your project list?

I’m teaching myself PCB layout so I can layout my own FPGA development board

what is something you’d like to work with but you haven’t yet?

Quantum computing

Any advice for people reading this?

The best way to learn is by doing. Makeup a project involving whatever concept/tool you’re wanting to learn and just jump in