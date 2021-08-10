Call for Makers: Show Your Project at Maker Faire Shenzhen 2021 Virtually

Hey community,

After a year of hiatus, Maker Faire Shenzhen is back. Now we’re calling for makers for our upcoming Faire on November 20-21, 2021.

Maker Faire Shenzhen (click to read our recap for 2019) has been one of the biggest innovation events for the whole maker community. Here at Maker Faire Shenzhen, minded people gather around from different parts of the world. They show and tell their inventions, ideas, solutions, the latest discoveries in IoT and artificial intelligence, application of open tech to solve real-world issues. Although the COVID-19 is still here, we don’t want to compromise the involvement of makers who can’t make it to Shenzhen. So, there are some changes for Maker Faire Shenzhen 2021.

Innovation Connects Industries, Productivity Connects the World

MFSZ 2021 aims to build a platform for dialogue between industry and professional makers. It is an event focusing on the connection between sustainable development and industrial digitalization. The theme of the event is “Innovation connects industries, productivity connects the world”, and its sections will be more pragmatic such as projects and solutions that solve the needs of industrial upgrading. At the same time, combined with the industrial characteristics of Shenzhen, it will be a window for the world to get a closer look at Shenzhen’s productivity and innovation. Maker Faire Shenzhen will put spotlights on innovative applications and sustainable development and will enhance the collaborations between innovative technologies/solutions and industrial clusters.

Hybrid Way to Embrace Every Possible Community

This year on November 20-21, Maker Faire Shenzhen will take place in phygital mode. For the physical part, we will be back in attendance at Vanke Could City Design Commune in Shenzhen. There will be Forum, Maker Exhibits, Workshops, and Feature Projects as the main sessions. Meanwhile, we’re also keeping the digital format on our channels, to reach the community everywhere and give all selected projects the opportunity to exhibit online.

Open Call for Makers to Exhibit Virtually

We’ve already published the open call for makers to participate physically through our domestic channels. Now we’re calling 100 makers to demonstrate your projects on our online channels.

At Maker Faire Shenzhen we are always looking for people who can show us the future that lies just around the corner. We expect to see something we need today more than ever. Is your project, your idea, or your prototype the innovation we’ve all been waiting for? Maker Faire Shenzhen is the event for you! Join the great team of makers, innovative companies, startups, and artisans to show and tell your tinkering stories. Click to apply NOW and amaze us.

For those projects that get approval, they will be not only exhibited on our website and spread out through all our channels, but also given a chance to be displayed on-site during the 2-day event in Shenzhen. We’ll select 20 projects that we love the most, award the Blue Ribbons, and show the projects to all the audience through pictures and videos at Maker Faire Shenzhen 2021 on-site.

Some Tips for Applying to Exhibit Virtually

To encourage makers to apply open tech to tackle Sustainable Development Goals related problems, the projects related to SDGs submitted to Call for Makers will be given a plus during the evaluation.

All applications are accepted on a rolling basis and we will reach out to you as fast as we can. Please apply as soon as possible! Important: The deadline to apply is October 30, 2021.

Procedure

Step 1: Fill out this form and your application will soon be taken care of.

Step 2: After approval, you will be notified by e-mail. More practical information will come your way after the Call for Makers deadline.

Step 3: Your project will be published on this website.

This is an amazing opportunity to share your passion and energy with the global maker community! We invite you to submit your project and to spread out this news to everyone that has an interesting project to share. We would like to see many works from you exhibited there! If you have any questions or comments please do not hesitate to contact directly us at info[at]chaihuo.org.

#About Maker Faire Shenzhen

Maker Faire, the earth’s greatest show & tell, was brought to China by Chaihuo Maker Space as the first Shenzhen Mini Maker Faire in 2012. Upgraded as a Featured Maker Faire in 2014, it has become the most influential maker event in China. It has attracted thousands of makers from over 47 countries to participate, show projects and share insightful ideas and experiences.