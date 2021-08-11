How To Make Perfect Copies of Objects By Casting Them In Resin

Perhaps you have wondered how to make a copy of a simple object or how to make multiple duplicates of something for a project you are working on. This week’s video details how to duplicate a simple 3D object. Follow along with the setup of making a two part silicone mold and then casting that part with resin to make a copy of the original.



In the video I break down the process of molding a violin chin rest. I show how you set up the original part in a mold box, use some clay to seal the part to the base, laser cut some guide-key’s, add sealer, pour sprues and vents, then mix and pour your silicone for the mold. I provide some handy tips along the way as well as do’s and don’ts. Finally I show you how easy it is to pour resin into a well made mold to get your part.