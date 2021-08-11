How To Make Perfect Copies of Objects By Casting Them In Resin

- Like
- Digg
- Del
- Tumblr
- VKontakte
- Flattr
- Buffer
- Love This
- Odnoklassniki
- Meneame
- Blogger
- Amazon
- Yahoo Mail
- Gmail
- AOL
- Newsvine
- HackerNews
- Evernote
- MySpace
- Mail.ru
- Viadeo
- Line
- Comments
- Yummly
- SMS
- Viber
- Telegram
- Subscribe
- Skype
- Facebook Messenger
- Kakao
- LiveJournal
- Yammer
- Edgar
- Fintel
- Mix
- Instapaper
- Copy Link
Perhaps you have wondered how to make a copy of a simple object or how to make multiple duplicates of something for a project you are working on. This week’s video details how to duplicate a simple 3D object. Follow along with the setup of making a two part silicone mold and then casting that part with resin to make a copy of the original.
In the video I break down the process of molding a violin chin rest. I show how you set up the original part in a mold box, use some clay to seal the part to the base, laser cut some guide-key’s, add sealer, pour sprues and vents, then mix and pour your silicone for the mold. I provide some handy tips along the way as well as do’s and don’ts. Finally I show you how easy it is to pour resin into a well made mold to get your part.