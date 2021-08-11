Art & Sculpture
How To Make Perfect Copies of Objects By Casting Them In Resin
Eric Strebel

By Eric Strebel

Eric Strebel

My name is Eric Strebel, I am an Industrial Designer and run Botzen Design Inc., a product design and development company focusing on handheld and table top consumer products. I design products for global partners from initial concept to mass production, including hand drawn ideation concept sketches, mock-ups, prototypes, as well as CAD and pre production samples. I bring dreams to life and I also document and preserve my craft & process on my Design and Making YouTube channel .

View more articles by Eric Strebel
Share via

Perhaps you have wondered how to make a copy of a simple object or how to make multiple duplicates of something for a project you are working on. This week’s video details how to duplicate a simple 3D object. Follow along with the setup of making a two part silicone mold and then casting that part with resin to make a copy of the original.


In the video I break down the process of molding a violin chin rest. I show how you set up the original part in a mold box, use some clay to seal the part to the base, laser cut some guide-key’s, add sealer, pour sprues and vents, then mix and pour your silicone for the mold. I provide some handy tips along the way as well as do’s and don’ts. Finally I show you how easy it is to pour resin into a well made mold to get your part.

Tagged
Eric Strebel

By Eric Strebel

Eric Strebel

My name is Eric Strebel, I am an Industrial Designer and run Botzen Design Inc., a product design and development company focusing on handheld and table top consumer products. I design products for global partners from initial concept to mass production, including hand drawn ideation concept sketches, mock-ups, prototypes, as well as CAD and pre production samples. I bring dreams to life and I also document and preserve my craft & process on my Design and Making YouTube channel .

View more articles by Eric Strebel