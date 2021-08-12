Maker Spotlight: Miguel Angel Espinola Lopez

First and last name

Miguel Ángel Espinola López

Where are you located?

Paraguay

What is your day job?

art with recycled materials

Do you attend a makerspace/fablab/hackerspace?

Yes, Nano Guaraní

Instagram | Facebook

What kinds of stuff do you make?

How did you get started making stuff?

As a kid I liked bringing life back to things and trying to convert old parts, pieces and broken things into something new. Often I would notice that if I put some of those things together, I could make a face or even a robot.

I also learned how to use tools to make my creations. Later I met Sergio Buzo, pioneer and creator of Nano Guaraní that invited me to join his project due to the simililarity of our work and thats how I ended up helping children create their own art in Nano Guaraní.

What is something that you’ve made that you’re really proud of?

That in Nano Guaraní kids actually learn about painting, fine motor skills, recycling and how to make art with things that could otherwise be contaminating the environment all while having fun.

Also that when I express myself by creating art, a person that is different from me may understand the idea Im trying to express. They may find it visually atractive or clever and may make them smile. That, for me along with the construction process, which is also fun for me .

What is next on your project list?

That the Nano Guaraní project to have a worldwide range, That children can create their own works of art by recycling and thus, giving life back to what was believed to be trash also while having fun, using their imagination and of course, learning.

what is something you’d like to work with but you haven’t yet?

Making a massive work of art with recycled materials that can be displayed on a spot that can be widely seen along with the message that not everything that is thrown away is trash and make people aware about the damage we inflict to the environment so we slowly can change the world for good.

Any advice for people reading this?

Let them do what makes them happy and amuses them, that not everything that has broken down means that there is no solution, much less that their cycle ends there and let’s look at what kind of planet we leave our children’s

Are you going to show off at a maker faire in the near future? If so, which one?

Yes, maker faire Paraguay