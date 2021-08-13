Asunción Virtual Maker Faire Is This Weekend!

Saturday August 14 th | 15:00 hs GMT-4 | https://asuncion.makerfaire.com/ | Open and Free Access

On saturday august 14 th, from 15:00 to 19:00 hours, Asunción Virtual Maker Faire will take place. For the first time in virtual format, this international party for inventors and creators, will offer the Paraguayan public 4 hours of interactive activities, aimed at children, young people and families in general. The event will be transmited live on rebrand.ly/MakerAsu and facebook.com/asumakerfaire/. Access is open an free.

This year, the Asunción Maker Faire will offer 6 workshops with content inspired by the different STEAM disciplines (Science, Tech, Enigineering, Art and Math). Participants will learn how to build a scribble-bot, a motored boat, design a paper circuit, make an exploding volcano, create tangram shapes with mosaic and ceramic figures with clay. Plus, all the atendees will have the opportunity to win cool prizes, like mechatronic kits to build your own robot, and eve state of the art a 3D printer.

Additionally, we have distributed over 500 “Maker Boxes” on 12 differente educational institutions, that contain all the necessary tools to participate and follow along with the workshop, along with stickers, paper toys, and many surprises. This will help the students create all this wonderful experiments from their homes in the middle of pandemic, since covid is till an important factor with only around 15% of the population vaccinated so far.

For every box we created a comic book story with Makey the Robot as the protagonist, that adds a narrative element to the beginning of each experiment, so children following along can complete the story by finishing the experiments. There will also be an “a choose your own adventure-type series of short videos that will have Makey as the protagonist, with an important message for children.

















Maker Faire is present in Paraguay since 2017, and is returning with the help the U.S. Embassy in Paraguay, Colegio del Sol and Stael Ruffinelli de Ortíz English Institute