Advanced Techniques For Prototyping With Wood
My name is Eric Strebel, I am an Industrial Designer and run Botzen Design Inc., a product design and development company focusing on handheld and table top consumer products. I design products for global partners from initial concept to mass production, including hand drawn ideation concept sketches, mock-ups, prototypes, as well as CAD and pre production samples. I bring dreams to life and I also document and preserve my craft & process on my Design and Making YouTube channel .

My new video is the second video in the wood model making series.

This one is a bit more advanced than the previous basic wood model making video.

In this video I cover building a sketch model of a wooden bench with a more advanced laminated plywood extruded shape. For this video I cover steam bending wood and a very brief history of when the practice started.

I discuss different types of wood to use, and showcase different ways to steam bend various wood species. I cover bending the wood by hand as well as forming it in a simple wooden mold. I also cover basic wood lamination. I use thin wood layered veneers in between wooden forms to create structural curved wood that I dissect into two distinct projects in the video.


The wooden objects can be drilled, glued, stained,  and even clear coated to enhance the wood’s  grain and texture.

