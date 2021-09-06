Advanced Techniques For Prototyping With Wood

My new video is the second video in the wood model making series.

This one is a bit more advanced than the previous basic wood model making video.

In this video I cover building a sketch model of a wooden bench with a more advanced laminated plywood extruded shape. For this video I cover steam bending wood and a very brief history of when the practice started.

I discuss different types of wood to use, and showcase different ways to steam bend various wood species. I cover bending the wood by hand as well as forming it in a simple wooden mold. I also cover basic wood lamination. I use thin wood layered veneers in between wooden forms to create structural curved wood that I dissect into two distinct projects in the video.



The wooden objects can be drilled, glued, stained, and even clear coated to enhance the wood’s grain and texture.