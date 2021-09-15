Maker News

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

Senior Editor for Make: I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity of the masses! My favorite thing in the world is sharing the hard work of a maker.

I'd always love to hear about what you're making, so send me an email any time at caleb@make.co

Any maker will tell you that inspiration is an unpredictable and funny thing.

In this video Henry of Forsyth Creations takes us through the journey from inspiration to a final project. Henry loved Conlin Furze’s super fast bumper car, and wanted to recreate it in smaller scale at home. Henry really didn’t skimp here, he recreated it from scratch in a smaller R/C scale.

Simply making a replica R/C car wasn’t enough though. He went on to control it in a peculiar way. Using a Wii Fit board, Henry can steer this little dynamo by simply leaning different directions. Follow along with the video as he shows how he made it all happen.

