Ingenuity And Creativity By The Sea At Maker Faire Trieste 2021

This weekend, September 18th & 19th, the Italian seaside city of Trieste will be once again invaded by an army of wonderful makers. Coming from near and far, they have been using 3D printers, glue-guns, LEDs, soldering irons, and laser-cutters to create extraordinary devices to show curious attendees.
Organised by the Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics and the Municipality of Trieste, the 8th edition of Maker Faire Trieste will take place in Piazza Unità, where adults and children alike will find projects to amaze them. Over 150 makers from Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, and beyond will exhibit their projects on more than 200 tables, under big tents installed in the main city square, facing the beautiful palace of the Town Hall and the sea, to showcase different aspects of “the make philosophy”.
You will have to be careful when walking around, because the ample square will be crowded by multitudes of roaming drones, underwater ROVs, robots of all kinds, working miniature steam locomotives, cosplayers, steampunk groups, scientists, Roman legionnaires, inventors, and creatives from all fields, and…a lot more.
This year Maker Faire Trieste will have two special sections: The Science Picnic area, dedicated to interactive science demos for children, and a tent reserved for space science and technology, in preparation for the NASA Space Apps Challenge, a virtual global hackathon organized by the US space agency, for which Trieste will be a hosting location in October.
Are you curious to know about more makers and more projects? Maker Faire Trieste will not disappoint you! You will be able to see and play with:
- Antique clocks made into educational kits,
- Flying water-fuelled rockets to learn ballistic trajectories
- A show of balancing structures to build and understand, magic tricks revealed as “simple” science
- Children’s games based on string theory
- Clay 3D printers for small-scale building-making,
- A LEGO™ model of Trieste with its palaces and monuments
- A Retro-gaming area to challenge yourself with video games from the 70s and 80s
- Recycling and sustainability projects
- 3D maps for archeology
- DIY traditional and electronic musical instruments,
- Infinite-buildplate 3D printers
- Tiny cute DLP 3D printers
- Science and Sci-Fi books written by makers
- Even an IA-powered artificial nose that will smell and measure a good cup of coffee
These and other projects will give everyone an opportunity to learn something new and leave the fair feeling once again fascinated by a type of science and technology that can be modified, hacked and understood. And as we say, we are ALL MAKERS, so you too should become part of this incredible movement: so bring with you a broken device or a household item, or even a malfunctioning bicycle, and the expert makers will teach and show you how to repair (or maybe to repurpose) them, during a great “Repair Party” (open at all times during the Maker Faire).
When you pass nearby the stage, you will be attracted by two showmen that are themselves makers: Maxino (a great composer and maker of “express lyrics” and songs) and Flavio Furian (stand-up comedian and “maker of smiles” with his incredible imitations). But they will also give space to brief talks and interviews of makers, and other special events.
Saturday at 6pm there will be a ceremony when authorities and sponsor will give the prizes “Maker Faire Trieste” and “Lady Maker” to the best and most interesting makers.
This and more, only in Trieste! Free admission, all activities and workshops are also free. Please follow carefully all Covid-19 precautions and rules, as mandated by law, avoid any dangerous crowding and use common sense.
Learn more about the event at https://trieste.makerfaire.com/