Ingenuity And Creativity By The Sea At Maker Faire Trieste 2021

This weekend, September 18th & 19th, the Italian seaside city of Trieste will be once again invaded by an army of wonderful makers. Coming from near and far, they have been using 3D printers, glue-guns, LEDs, soldering irons, and laser-cutters to create extraordinary devices to show curious attendees.

Organised by the Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics and the Municipality of Trieste, the 8th edition of Maker Faire Trieste will take place in Piazza Unità, where adults and children alike will find projects to amaze them. Over 150 makers from Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, and beyond will exhibit their projects on more than 200 tables, under big tents installed in the main city square, facing the beautiful palace of the Town Hall and the sea, to showcase different aspects of “the make philosophy”.