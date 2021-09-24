Maker Faire Eindhoven Moves To Centerstage For Its 8th Edition

Each year Maker Faire Eindhoven creates a theme to guide its production, inspire makers, and create conversation. This year’s theme, “The Makers of the Hybrid World,” is an answer to the challenges created by the enormous acceleration of digitization and online communication. Humanity has almost collectively entered the next phase of the internet age. Our Makers are pioneers in this world of computers, electronics, programming and digital media, but also forerunners in the circular economy and sustainability.

Part of this theme and its mission is the Hybrid Future Challenge. “The Maker is not only pioneering technology, materials – analog and digital – and development and construction, but also the hybrid world has become a challenge for innovative makers.” Working from home and online education have given us mass access to digital communication tools and methods, greatly accelerating the development of purpose-driven applications, platforms, and tools. Many designers, technicians and creatives have come up with and implemented ideas and concepts to respond to current needs and opportunities. There is a disruptive development of new digital and hybrid products, services and knowledge. See Maker/Cartoonist/Illustrator John Heijink‘s vision of a future Eindhoven above!

The award ceremony is on Saturday, September 25 at 3:00 p.m. in the Beursgebouw. Nominees in the images below.