Maker Faire Milwaukee Has A New Home For Its 7th Edition

In the collaborative, “can-do” spirit of the global Maker Movement, we invite individuals and organizations to explore local challenges and meet other tech people, crafts people, educators, entrepreneurs and community innovators who want Milwaukee to be a Maker City! A Maker City is democratizing entrepreneurship, increasing access to the technology and tools redefining education and work, and creating positive economic and cultural change for everyone in the community. The program is inspired by Maker City, A Practical Guide for Reinventing our Cities, co-authored by Dale Dougherty, Founder of Make: Community and Maker Faire.

2 pm | Making an Impact, Kyle Jansson, Director, UWM Prototyping Center Forbes recognized makers around the world as 2020’s Most Disruptive Innovators for their collaborations to manufacture PPE at the start of the pandemic. With access to the world’s most advanced prototyping technology and maker skills, Kyle’s team worked around-the-clock to design PPE for frontline workers, and it’s an amazing story.

2:30 pm | Making Workers, Dan Meyer, Publisher of BizTimes & STUFF A panel discussion about the changing landscape of education and work, and the impact of the Maker Movement on jobs and career paths.

4 pm | Making in STEM Education The community’s premier STEM education non-profits discuss their missions, programs and collaborations.ert