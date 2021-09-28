How To “Over-Mold” Clear Parts

This week’s video is about creating a flexible over-molded polyurethane clear acrylic lid using a four part 3D printed mold.

I start by creating a 3D printed self locking 4 part PLA mold. I laser cut my acrylic with some teeth and holes in the edges for the Polyurethane to bond with. Next I add some release agent to the PLA mold to prevent the urethane from sticking.The acrylic is sandwiched in the mold and then I inject a flexible shore 80A urethane into the mold cavity to create the part.Once the part is cured, some clean up is required and the prototype part is born.