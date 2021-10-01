It’s National Manufacturing Day. Take A Tour Of Adafruit

Today is national manufacturing day! Take a few moments to celebrate by touring Adafruit, which manufactures electronics in New York City.

From Adafruit’s blog:

“Held annually on the first Friday in October, National Manufacturing Day — MFG Day, helps show the reality of modern manufacturing. MFG Day empowers manufacturers to come together to address their collective challenges so they can help their communities and future generations thrive. Tune in for a virtual factory tour of Adafruit Industries, a manufacturer of advanced hardware products in lower Manhattan.”