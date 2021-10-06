Maker Faire Rome 2021 Gets “Phygital”

Maker Faire Rome—The European Edition returns to the global stage this week for the 9th time, bringing as usual an amazing range of projects, talks, innovations, and artists in a new format. This year MFR is going “phygital” with both an in-person event and an interactive, online platform that expands the audience to everywhere. Promoting progress through the sharing of ideas by creating a virtuous ecosystem between makers, companies, institutions, schools, universities and research centres is the mission. More than 240 exhibition spaces (stalls and display areas) with innovative ideas, prototypes and projects are ready to be unveiled.

The physical event will take place at its new location the Ostiense Gazometro—an area that radically transformed the industrial and entrepreneurial landscape of Rome in the early 1900s, giving the district its reputation for innovation—overlooking the banks of the Tiber, it never ceases to amaze tourists and Romans alike with the way it stands out on the city’s horizon and redefines its skyline. The area is in development and set to become an open ecosystem dedicated to new non-emissive business models and the development of entrepreneurial supply chains. TICKETS

The success of the 2020 digital edition persuaded the organizers to keep the exhibition online on a dedicated platform divided into themed channels on the main themes of Maker Faire and a Main channel, always live, from which many stories of innovation will be told. To this end, a real television studio will be set up in the Gazometro, from which national and international figures from the world of innovation will be met and heard live where they work or do experiments. REGISTER NOW