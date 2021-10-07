Maker Spotlight: Vojtěch Štulc

Name

Vojtěch Štulc

Where are you located?

Prague, Czech Republic

What is your day job?

Performer

What kinds of stuff do you make?

Steel and fire interactive art installations. Lot of recycled materials.

How did you get started making stuff?

I self learned to weld after visiting Burning Man









What is something that you’ve made that you’re really proud of?

This project: MansterVille – The Propane Punk Circus

What is next on your project list?

Big metal fiery flower. 3 of them in the end…

what is something you’d like to work with but you haven’t yet?

automatization and remote control of features

Any advice for people reading this?

Make stuff. Dont find excuses! And of course come and experience MansterVille!

Are you going to show off at a maker faire in the near future?

Yes, Maker Faire Brno – 23.-24.10. 2021