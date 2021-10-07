Maker Spotlight: Vojtěch Štulc

- Like
- Digg
- Del
- Tumblr
- VKontakte
- Flattr
- Buffer
- Love This
- Odnoklassniki
- Meneame
- Blogger
- Amazon
- Yahoo Mail
- Gmail
- AOL
- Newsvine
- HackerNews
- Evernote
- MySpace
- Mail.ru
- Viadeo
- Line
- Comments
- Yummly
- SMS
- Viber
- Telegram
- Subscribe
- Skype
- Facebook Messenger
- Kakao
- LiveJournal
- Yammer
- Edgar
- Fintel
- Mix
- Instapaper
- Copy Link
Name
Vojtěch Štulc
Where are you located?
Prague, Czech Republic
What is your day job?
Performer
What kinds of stuff do you make?
Steel and fire interactive art installations. Lot of recycled materials.
How did you get started making stuff?
I self learned to weld after visiting Burning Man
What is something that you’ve made that you’re really proud of?
This project: MansterVille – The Propane Punk Circus
What is next on your project list?
Big metal fiery flower. 3 of them in the end…
what is something you’d like to work with but you haven’t yet?
automatization and remote control of features
Any advice for people reading this?
Make stuff. Dont find excuses! And of course come and experience MansterVille!
Are you going to show off at a maker faire in the near future?