Super Easy Haunted House Wallpaper
Derek Young — VanOaks Props

By Derek Young — VanOaks Props

Derek Young — VanOaks Props

Derek Young is the creator behind YouTube channel VanOaks Props, and co-host of Makers Method podcast.

His love for building elaborate Halloween displays and replica Star Wars props has created a unique perspective and even more interesting set of skills.

A maker from the age of 8, he’s spent a lifetime learning the tricks of the trade and has made it his mission to share his knowledge and encourage others to go make something.

Painting haunted house walls with a stencil is one of the best ways to transform a room but can be time consuming and not very budget friendly.


So join me as I show you how to get the look of antique wallpaper using a lace curtain panel and a spray gun. Plus, there’s a bonus technique! I’ll teach you to use a wood graining tool to help finish painting your haunted house walls.
In this video I’ll cover application/painting and faux finishing.

Materials needed:

-Lace shower curtain or table cloth
-Air sprayer
-Painter’s tape
-Wood graining tool
-Chip Brushes
-Whisk broom
-Latex paints
-Faux finishing glaze

Find more of my projects on my channels: youtube.com/vanoaksprops and instagram.com/vanoaksprops 

