Super Easy Haunted House Wallpaper

Painting haunted house walls with a stencil is one of the best ways to transform a room but can be time consuming and not very budget friendly.
So join me as I show you how to get the look of antique wallpaper using a lace curtain panel and a spray gun. Plus, there’s a bonus technique! I’ll teach you to use a wood graining tool to help finish painting your haunted house walls.
In this video I’ll cover application/painting and faux finishing.
Materials needed:
-Lace shower curtain or table cloth
-Air sprayer
-Painter’s tape
-Wood graining tool
-Chip Brushes
-Whisk broom
-Latex paints
-Faux finishing glaze
Find more of my projects on my channels: youtube.com/vanoaksprops and instagram.com/vanoaksprops