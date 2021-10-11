Super Easy Haunted House Wallpaper

Painting haunted house walls with a stencil is one of the best ways to transform a room but can be time consuming and not very budget friendly.



So join me as I show you how to get the look of antique wallpaper using a lace curtain panel and a spray gun. Plus, there’s a bonus technique! I’ll teach you to use a wood graining tool to help finish painting your haunted house walls.

In this video I’ll cover application/painting and faux finishing.

Materials needed:

-Lace shower curtain or table cloth

-Air sprayer

-Painter’s tape

-Wood graining tool

-Chip Brushes

-Whisk broom

-Latex paints

-Faux finishing glaze

Find more of my projects on my channels: youtube.com/vanoaksprops and instagram.com/vanoaksprops