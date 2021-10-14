3D Printing & Imaging
Clever Hack Uses Cheap Resin Printers To Make Flexible Hydraulic Actuators

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

Senior Editor for Make: I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity of the masses! My favorite thing in the world is sharing the hard work of a maker.

I'd always love to hear about what you're making, so send me an email any time at caleb@make.co

View more articles by Caleb Kraft
An interesting email came in this week, showing a novel way to use cheap resin printers to create these soft body actuators.

Researchers Zeyu Yan and Huaishu Peng of the University of Maryland College Park have just published a paper (and video) about a novel new approach to creating “Interactive Hydraulic Devices” using a cheap SLA printer.

As you can see in the video above, they’re using a modified resin bath to print these structures that are flexible and also have fluid trapped inside them. With some creative design, and a bit of pressure, you’ve got a hydraulic actuator. This is the kind of thing that you’d use to create compliant or soft-body robotics, and now you can simply just print them!

