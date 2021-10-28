Maker Faire Taipei 2021: Making Community Online

For its 8th edition, Maker Faire Taipei takes it back to the people…and, happily for the rest of us, people everywhere. Maker Faire Taipei is themed as AI Maker and will lead the world to launch the Maker Art Exhibition, implement the spirit of STEAM education, and demonstrate Taiwanese makers’ deep cultural heritage and interesting interactive technology.

Starting October 30th, 00:00 (GMT+8) makers, projects, and workshops come alive and online for an interactive weekend on Gather.Town. Now produced by the community non-profit Taiwan Makers Association which runs FabLab Taipei, the event will have several components: a place where makers can share their work, meetup and network in Gather.Town and livestreaming on their FACEBOOK channel. Here’s a sneak peek at some of their star makers and information on how to join in. Note that most of the programming will be in Chinese.