By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

Senior Editor for Make: I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity of the masses! My favorite thing in the world is sharing the hard work of a maker.

I'd always love to hear about what you're making, so send me an email any time at caleb@make.co

View more articles by Caleb Kraft
Joel, the 3D Printing Nerd recently published his longest and most ambitious project yet. 87 solid days of 3d printing for, and with, Neil Patrick Harris.

Harris wanted some extremely ornate picture frames to go along with some custom paintings. 3D printing has turned out to be the perfect solution for this!

Follow along as they go through the process of designing, printing, and building these frames.

