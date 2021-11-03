- Like
- Digg
- Del
- Tumblr
- VKontakte
- Flattr
- Buffer
- Love This
- Odnoklassniki
- Meneame
- Blogger
- Amazon
- Yahoo Mail
- Gmail
- AOL
- Newsvine
- HackerNews
- Evernote
- MySpace
- Mail.ru
- Viadeo
- Line
- Comments
- Yummly
- SMS
- Viber
- Telegram
- Subscribe
- Skype
- Facebook Messenger
- Kakao
- LiveJournal
- Yammer
- Edgar
- Fintel
- Mix
- Instapaper
- Copy Link
Joel, the 3D Printing Nerd recently published his longest and most ambitious project yet. 87 solid days of 3d printing for, and with, Neil Patrick Harris.
Harris wanted some extremely ornate picture frames to go along with some custom paintings. 3D printing has turned out to be the perfect solution for this!
Follow along as they go through the process of designing, printing, and building these frames.