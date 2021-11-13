Maker Faire Orlando: Awesome and In-Person!

I know there have been a few Maker Faires popping up having careful in-person events, for a little while now. Maker Faire Orlando is the first one that I’ve been able to attend and I’m having an absolute blast! It’s so refreshing to be around other makers and be soaking up their energy.

As you can see in the videos, people are being careful and wearing masks. You can also see that supplying a live-stream worthy internet connection for an event this size is a challenge even for one of the most organized teams I’ve seen, the Orlando crew.

The internet in one of the buildings is good enough to stream, so I took my time and walked around a bit. So much awesome stuff to see, especially with the backdrop of Robot Ruckus going on!

The outside area has a variety of fun things, including a slingshot maker and a human hamster wheel. Unfortunately I couldn’t stream from there.

`This building was full of artists, and vendors. I particularly loved the art made from silicon wafers

This final section has arguably one of my favorite activities, the take-apart area! You can dismantle various home electronics and appliances and it is wonderful!

Over all, I have to say that this is such a fantastic event. If you can make it, I highly recommend you come out tomorrow (sunday) and experience it yourself!