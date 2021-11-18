Maker Faire Rochester 2021

In 2017 for the Churchville Country Fair parade, Barry Nobles built a horse bike. What is a horse bike? It is a body of a horse sculpted out of an old hot tub cover mounted around a bicycle frame, with an eccentric front wheel.

After the horse bike project, Barry started the tagline “Think it, Make it” to help encourage people to come up with ideas, take action, and make something. In 2019, he went on to build a half scale of the lunar lander which has made several appearances at Maker Faire Rochester in the past.