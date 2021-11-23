Maker (Educator) Spotlight: Emily Burk

Creating the space for “big learning” in the growing town of Anna, TX—about 50 miles northeast of Dallas—has been a labor of love for Emily Burk, who has been teaching at the local high school in Anna for 22 years and counting. Now the Makerspace Integration Technology Specialist (MITS) who helps oversee a 3700 sq.ft space that is a one-of-a-kind in the state, her journey to this point illustrates the creative, try-and-see approach that has taken her from her starting point as an English-Choir-Dance teacher to her current role.

We talked to Emily recently about her work as a maker educator and also got a chance to hear more in her presentation during the Make: Education Forum on September 24-25th. In their session, Emily and Ted Mackey, CTE Director of the Anna ISD Makerspace and Emily’s collaborator and “without whose research, support, & help the makerspace initiative wouldn’t be possible,” discussed the connection among the school makerspace, community members, and local businesses and how they can together help prepare students for future success in college and develop career readiness through industry-based certifications that give your students opportunities to seek & develop skills necessary for the workplace.