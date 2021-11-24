Eco Friendly Prototypes with Pulp Molding: Building A Mold

On the journey to make an eco-friendly wireless phone charger, I need to make a wire screen mold. I build a brass screen mold using 3D printed molds. The 3D printed parts act as a guide to help form and shape the brass screen. The brass screen can be cut with scissors and then I solder the parts together to form the different sections of the mold. .

Ultimately, all the parts are mounted into a frame that is also made of brass bar stock. It is important to have a good soldering iron along with flux and good solder for this project. This gives me a brass wire screen mold that I can use to catch paper fibers to make an environmentally sustainable paper pulp part