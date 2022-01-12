Low Poly-fy Your 3D Models Online For Free

3D Printing & Imaging Maker News
In the world of 3D printing, there’s a trend to have low poly versions of models. Admittedly, the faceted blocky forms are fairly appealing. However, making a low poly model can be a bit of a torturous activity.

Andrew Sink, a senior applications engineer in additive manufacturing, came up with a system that makes it a breeze. Simply upload your file to this browser based tool, fiddle with the sliders, and download your low-poly styled result.

The whole thing is open source, built using Three.js JavaScript library. You can find all the source code on Github if you’re interested.

