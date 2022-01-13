Understanding Waves, Pulses, Lights, and Motors

We recently did a series of videos (sponsored by Liquid instruments) all about their Moku:Go portable tool kit. The series was hosted by Carrie, from Alpenglow Industries and focused mainly on waves and pulses.

After we finished this series I sat back and really thought this turned out to be a fantastic resource to help makers understand this stuff better. If you haven’t seen them yet, take a peek, you might learn something!

In this first video,Carrie talks mainly about sound. It might seem like a no-brainer, we tend to think of “sound waves”,so it was a great place to start.

In the second video, Carrie took the previous information about waves, and showed us how a square wave is effectively a pulse, and LED lighting can be controlled by pulses.

And finally, at the end, she applied this information to controlling motors and servos. I’d like to think I’m fairly familiar with this stuff and I picked up some info to fill some gaps in my knowledge.