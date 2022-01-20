The Festival Of Urgent Reinventions: How Will You Change The World?

- Like
How will you change the world?
The Festival Of Urgent Reinventions is a free 2-day event on February 3rd & 4th, 2022 to question and reimagine how we can use our skills to build a more accessible, equitable future.
Part conference and part competition, #FOUR2022 will feature prominent speakers discussing the world’s most critical systemic issues and attendees creating their solutions. Join to invent, code, design, or build the path to a stronger community—and win $10,000 to put towards it (while still retaining ownership of your idea), as well as mentorship from #FOUR2022 speakers.
During the event, 4 changemakers will host discussions about one of the world’s most urgent systemic issues. Each brief will be shared prior to the event so you have the opportunity to research the areas of concern in advance. Sign up now for notifications.
2022 Speakers and Musical Guests Include:
- Jessica Malaty Rivera – Epidemiologist focused on infectious disease and translating complex scientific concepts into impactful and accessible information.
- Olatunde Sobomehin – Serial entrepreneur focused on providing communities of color with free access to tech education.
- Leah Thomas – the passionate environmental activist who created the intersectional Environmentalist platform, which combats the racism driving environmental injustice.
- Kary Youman – Mental health advocate with a decade of public speaking, diversity and inclusion training, and coaching experience.
- Reyna Cohan – Yoga teacher and influencer dedicated to making the health and wellness spaces more accessible for all bodies.
- Sarah Mirk – Author, journalist, editor, and educator whose work explores themes of gender, politics, history, and activism.
- Bronze Avery – Singer-songwriter pushing for better representation in the music business — and society — through his genre-less brand of pop.
- Frankie Simone – Alt-pop artist whose music echoes their belief in fluidity and staunch commitment to individuality and community.
A winner will be selected for each brief and receive a cash prize of $10,000, as well as exposure and the opportunity to partner with leading organizations in the field. Make.co will provide each of the four winners an annual membership to Make:, access to three Make: symposiums, and a $250 coupon each for use for any Maker Campus class held in 2022.
An additional $5,000 Community Grant will be awarded to winners affiliated with a club or organization, supporting continued growth and innovation in the creator space.
Last year’s winners and issue areas include:
- PLASTIC REDUCTION: Creating a mushroom-based filter that can filter previously non-filterable water to communities, therefore decreasing the need for bottled water in these locations. WINNER: Lily Clarke
- EDUCATION: Bringing play-based learning to homeless families with preschool-aged children – to help them ensure their children can start Kindergarten ready to thrive. WINNERS: Muffie Wiebe Waterman & Victoria Shoemaker
- WELLNESS: Closing the wellness gap of black maternal-fetal health by providing wellness resources through pay-it-forward subscription boxes curated to support expecting Black moms. WINNERS: Payal Pereira & Shannon Gerety
- POVERTY: City kiosks using digital technology to create empathetic attitudes towards unhoused people, ease of access to a hub of relief services, and a more dignified and effective way for the unhoused to connect with employers and find professional mentorship. WINNERS: Cassie Bingham
Register now at https://thefour.live/register to RSVP for this year’s festival and get all the latest updates about #FOUR2022!