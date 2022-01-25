Adafruit’s QT Py ESP32 Pico is A Tiny Doom Playing Handheld

In the time honored tradition of testing all the things with Doom ports, Adafruit has released a demo video of their latest project. The QTPY ESP32 Pico is an itty bitty handheld game system, and of course it runs Doom.

Is it the smallest device to run Doom? No, not even close. We’ve seen Doom played on a friggin pregnancy test! But this certainly is one of the smallest handheld gaming systems you can buy and develop your own code for, and admittedly the Doom experience here seems to be much better than on a pregnancy test.

The QT PY ESP32 Pico doesn’t seem to be available yet, but we did get some specs from the Adafruit blog page:

ESP32 Pico v3 02, dual Tensilica 240 MHz core w/2MB PSRAM, 8 MB Flash

240×240 1.3″ TFT IPS

microSD card

AW9523 GPIO expander for 10 buttons, const current backlight, headphone amp mute, card detect

Since this system is actually running Retro-Go, you’re not limited to just Doom. The system should be able to handle some degree of each of these: