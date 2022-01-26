Maker Love on Maker Campus!

- Like
- Digg
- Del
- Tumblr
- VKontakte
- Flattr
- Buffer
- Love This
- Odnoklassniki
- Meneame
- Blogger
- Amazon
- Yahoo Mail
- Gmail
- AOL
- Newsvine
- HackerNews
- Evernote
- MySpace
- Mail.ru
- Viadeo
- Line
- Comments
- Yummly
- SMS
- Viber
- Telegram
- Subscribe
- Skype
- Facebook Messenger
- Kakao
- LiveJournal
- Yammer
- Edgar
- Fintel
- Mix
- Instapaper
- Copy Link
Our hearts are fluttering for the maker workshops coming up this February! On Valentine’s Day weekend you’ll have the chance to work with Japanese chisels, solder a heartbeat badge, learn how to 3D print on fabric, and more! Or get the whole family together and build a Roller Coaster Marble Run, or Automata from simple supplies. Check out all the listings on Maker Campus.
Better yet, show the community some maker love and teach your own! APPLY HERE.
Japanese Chisels: How Samurai Tech Beats Modern Tools - Feb 12th
$50
Japanese chisels have a well-deserved reputation for being incredibly sharp while holding their edge for a very long time. In this workshop, you’ll learn how to set up and use Japanese chisels in your workshop, and how and why centuries-old blacksmithing techniques can produce a tool that outshines modern-day offerings.
Surface Mount Soldering Love! - Feb 12th
$30
Soldering makes our hearts flutter. If you want to learn or get better at surface mount soldering, join us for this live workshop! Carrie Sundra will assemble a frivolous little heartbeat badge under a microscope, show you in big microscope-camera detail how to solder 0805 components, and will talk about her favorite soldering tools & tricks.
3D Printing on Fabric - Feb 12th
$35
Learn how to 3D print on fabric from designer David Shorey! In his workshop, you’ll learn what materials work best for 3d printing on fabric, how to attach the fabric to your printer, and lessons from David’s success and failures.
Handcrafted Thermoplastic Flower for Valentine’s Day - Feb 12th
$15
In this workshop, we will learn how to use thermoplastic to handcraft a flower and incorporate a simple LED to brighten our Valentine’s Day.
Automata from Simple Supplies with Rob Ives - Feb 12th
$45
Join Rob Ives for a hands-on workshop on how to make moving automata from simple household supplies. You will learn how to use paper cups, straws, pipe cleaners, and other craft materials to create whimsical, interactive moving models! Rob Ives will walk you through step by step to make your own project.