These 3D Printed Extensions Make Xbox Controllers More Accessible

After the contest I just ran for 3D printed accessories to help gamers with physical disabilities, I’ve had a few, well actually a LOT of requests. I decided to document the process for one from beginning to end.

As you can see, even something that looks like it is going to be an incredibly simple job can turn into a bunch of tweaking. Admittedly, if I had simply paid more attention, I could have cut the tweaking in half, but still, it is never as easy as you’d hope.

In the end though, there’s a new set of parts specifically for the PowerA fusion controller available, and that’s a good thing!