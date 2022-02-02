Can You Machine A Useful Steam Engine In A Home Shop?

Quinn from BlondieHacks has just started a very interesting new project. She’s going to build a steam engine in her home shop. I don’t mean one of those tiny little desk toys, an actual functional (somewhat small) steam engine!

This machine comes as a kit, but it isn’t the type of kit you may be commonly familiar with. In this case, the parts come as raw casts and you have to machine them to spec before assembly. This is where things get interesting. Quinn is here to show that you can actually pull this off with a fairly small home machine shop.

She has only released part 1 so far, so go follow along as she explores this project. Quinn always packs in tons of information, tips, and tricks, so even if you’re not into steam engines you’re sure to learn something useful.