On Saturday, I went with family to see Mario the Maker Magician at the Sebastiani Theater in Sonoma, CA. It’s a great show to be there in person — and only the second live show at this theater since Covid. Mario’s energy, humor and caring come across powerfully and personally in ways that YouTube videos can’t deliver. It’s more than a magic show.

Mario made all the props in his show, a few of which use Arduinos. But what’s funny about his gadgets is that they don’t work as we think they should — they seem to have a mind of their own. He encourages kids to become makers and make things. His message is “do what you love,” which is unfurled on a banner at the end of his show.

Mario travels with his two children acting as stagehands and his wife, Katie, as his manager. The four of them made the “Do What You Love” banner in their hotel room the night before the show. They are dedicated to bringing Mario’s live show to communities across America and they are on the road for several months.

Mario’s Do What You Love

Mario’s tour brings him to Oakland on Tuesday March 1 before he heads to Oregon and then Utah and Colorado. Go see the show, if you can, especially if you have children or grandchildren. Check the link below for tour dates and times:

Mario the Maker Magician Tour

If you can’t make it to one of his shows, please check out the books and kits of Mario the Maker Magician in Maker Shed. Make: is proud to publish these books and kit.

I told Mario that the war in Ukraine shows us how the world can be a brutal place but what he does reminds us that it can also be a magical place, full of creativity and love. Mario deserves to perform at schools throughout America as a reward for children who have braved the last two years. It’s great when we can enjoy being together again.

Mario’s real magic is holding the attention of several hundred children for over an hour, with all of them smiling, bouncing up and down in their seats, hands raised to come up on stage and being together to share that moment when a magician astonishes you by doing the unexpected. What good fun!