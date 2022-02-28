Launching Maker Mondays with Miles

In preparation for March Maker Madness, we have teamed up with Miles from Make with Miles! At the last Maker Faire Bay Area Miles interviewed a bunch of makers and asked these three questions.

What is your favorite tool? What is the first thing you made? What is one piece of advice you have for young makers?

We will start this social media series with none other than the one and only Laura Kampf. Each Monday we will release another Maker Interview.

About Miles

Miles is 17 yr. old, Portland-based maker and content creator. He builds all sorts of but his main focus is woodworking. To learn more about Mile check out his website he is extremely talented!

