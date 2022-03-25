Determination: Makers in Ukraine

Determination seems like the best word to describe the collective response of Ukrainians as they fight for their country, for their home and their freedom. One month ago, I spoke with Yuri Vlasyuk and Svitlana Bovkun who live in Kyiv. That was the day Russia invaded Ukraine. I knew them because they were producers of Maker Faire in Ukraine. I wanted to find out how they are doing and what the maker community was doing during the war. A month later, one month into the war, we talked again to find how determined they are to do anything they can to help others and resist the invasion.

`

If you’d like to help out makers in Ukraine with a donation, go to makerhub.org/support. Yuri tells me that they can’t work with PayPal, Stripe or other payment processors. So you have to wire money to the bank and the instructions are on the page. And I can confirm that the instructions work.

Ukraine Workshop photos by Dmytro Kovalenko.