Check Out This Open Source Knob With Haptics and Display

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

Senior Editor for Make: I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity of the masses! My favorite thing in the world is sharing the hard work of a maker.

I'd always love to hear about what you're making, so send me an email any time at caleb@make.co

Those of us that sit at computers all day can’t help but have a tiny bit of tech thirst for new and interesting input devices. This one really stood out as well done and presented.

This open source project by Scottbez1 is a rotary encoder that has a built in display, LED lighting, and haptic feedback. It really looks like a finished product when it is done.

Watch as they demonstrate how it all works, and then go find the source files and make one of your own!

