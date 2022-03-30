Check Out This Open Source Knob With Haptics and Display

Those of us that sit at computers all day can’t help but have a tiny bit of tech thirst for new and interesting input devices. This one really stood out as well done and presented.

This open source project by Scottbez1 is a rotary encoder that has a built in display, LED lighting, and haptic feedback. It really looks like a finished product when it is done.

Watch as they demonstrate how it all works, and then go find the source files and make one of your own!