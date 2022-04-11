Make All Year Round (And April 23rd) In Bloomsburg

Paint splatters from a brush loaded into a power drill as a child adds her touch to a collaborative mural set up outside the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum in rural Bloomsburg, PA. Many of the mini-Picasso’s lined up to “paint with power tools” have never held a working power tool before. Nearby cardboard prototypes of game consoles are being assembled under the guidance of a retired technology teacher. Gears whir as a metal orb is gracefully transported around a kinetic sculpture created by a local clock-maker. College students show off the mechanical monstrosities they’ve engineered for a local Battle Bot competition while a local fiber guild shows families how to card and spin wool. Over in the “homesteading” section of the Faire, you can learn how to jar food, make a solar generator, farm mushrooms, or cook fine cuisine.

Each year since 2016, the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum has welcomed local makers to display their projects, share their passions, and to grow the regional makers community of all ages. This year, on April 23rd, it will host its 6th event: the Bloomsburg Mini Maker Faire. It is the quintessential embodiment of what the Maker Movement is supposed to be: a grassroots effort to connect people with others to support innovation, invention, and ingenuity. Attendees who have visited Faires in larger cities tell organizers they enjoy the informal, intimate small town feel at the Bloomsburg Maker Faire.