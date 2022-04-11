This Adorable DIY Robot Makes Clever Use of a Round Screen

Let’s just get this out of the way immediately, this thing is adorable. This little desk robot may have cool features and great design, but the first thing I thought was “aaaw, it’s so cute!”

David has a real talent for design and construction. He was seeking a project to utilize this round screen and decided to pack it into a tiny adorable robot. What you might not notice at a glance is how he managed to also cram 2 axis motion into the arms of this tiny thing.

Utilizing the embedded camera, he’s programmed it to recognize some hand motions and commands to carry out various tasks, which is neat. What really stands out, aside from how adorable it is, is the computer interface that he built! Go check out his youtube channel and if you want to reacreate this tiny bot, check out the github for that as well.

*you may notice a disparity in the names used. Many folks who are non native english speakers will choose an English name to use. The name David was on his emails and I didn’t get a solid answer from him on what name he preferred.