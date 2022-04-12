Maryland Makerspace Initiative Program On Its Way to Governer’s Desk

- Like
Maryland’s Senate Bill 453, titled “Economic Development – Maryland Makerspace Initiative Program”, is officially on its way to the Governor’s desk to be signed after passing both chambers of Maryland’s General Assembly.
This is the first state legislation within the US that has invested in a public network of workshops for the people.
Here is the official synopsis of the bill:
Testimony for the bill was officially given by members of the Maryland maker community, including Open Works, Nation of Makers, Stanley Black & Decker, and Maryland Tech Development Corp. (TEDCO).
If signed, the bill will become effective on October 1, 2022.
You can read the full bill on the Maryland General Assembly website.