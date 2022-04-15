- Like
Make: Executive Editor, Mike Senese, is leaving after almost nine years. He sat down with Dale Dougherty to talk about what he enjoyed about his job. The first issue he worked on was Volume 36, which was quickly followed by an issue on Drones. He talks about his favorite issue of Make:, which is tied to his own passion for wood-fired pizza, as well as the next issue of Make:, which he just wrapped up. All of us at Make: Community wish Mike the best in his new endeavors.
Below you can find a video on YouTube or an audio version on the Make:cast podcast.
See Ya Soon, Mike Senese!