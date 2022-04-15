Maker News
You Can Still Get Goodie Bag Tickets To The Open Source Hardware Summit

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on twitter at @calebkraft

View more articles by Caleb Kraft
Coming up on April 22nd, the annual Open Source Hardware Summit will be happening digitally, for free, via Youtube and Discord. However, those that purchase tickets to attend had a nifty goody bag to look forward to as well (and also the joy of knowing they were supporting the initiative through the year).

They had previously announced that they were sold out of goodie bag tickets but have reached out to us to let us know that they now have 95 more available.

Go take a look at the event. They’ve got a great speaker lineup, and some fun tech trivia on Discord hosted by Trivial Dispute. Find tickets and further details on their site.

