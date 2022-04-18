In-Depth 3D Printer Comparison: Ender-3 S1 Pro vs Prusa MK3S

I stumbled upon this fantastic 3D printer comparison , and along with it a fun new youtube channel to subscribe to: Aurora Tech.

Aurora Tech is a sibling team of Aurora and Helios Lung. The duo dive deep into 3D printing and really take their time to lay out the details. You’ll typically see Aurora in front of the camera and Helios will be doing the planning, testing, and editing behind the scenes.

In this case, they tackled the subject of the Creality Ender-3 S1 Pro vs the Prusa MK3S, two industry goliaths. This question has to be one of the most common I see come up around the internet. These two are among the most popular out there, and for good reason. They both offer an incredible value, so I get how it can be hard to choose.

I’ll add a personal anecdote here, but full disclosure, Prusa runs a Maker Faire and has sponsored things here in the past : I have both systems. I use both all the time. For print-in-place items and precise things that need to fit together, I get more consistent results with the Prusa out of the box, and it has lasted through multiple life times of the others. However, I’ve recommended the Ender to several people wanting to dip their toes into the hobby, as the price is less of a commitment.