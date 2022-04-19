Honda Lashes Out At 3D Printers, Requests Files Be Removed

Last week there were ripples in the 3D printing community coming from a sudden disappearance of a bunch of files from Printables.com, a 3D printable file repository. We saw a bit of chatter, and then an article from The Drive, stating that Honda issued legal threats to have files that state that they are intended for Honda cars to be removed immediately.

This response, posted on the Prusa forums confirms the situation, and apologizes for the hastily deleted files. On the bright side, you can see that the files may still be retrievable if Honda comes to their senses.

The article on The Drive dives a little deeper into the legal situation, but ultimately there’s no resolution yet.

Feature Photo by emrecan arık on Unsplash