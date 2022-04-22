Chip Shortage: A New Series From Adafruit

It seems we’ve been hearing about this chip shortage for quite some time now. There are articles about various products being delayed, even cars not going into production due to the shortage of electrical components available. I personally know more than one maker who has had to put projects on hold or make major pivots due to unavailable chips.

Adafruit is putting together a new series to tackle the chip shortage, and explain what exactly is missing. Each episode will tackle one chip that Adafruit is sorely missing. They’ll explain what it does, how it is used, and how it’s absence is effecting them.

