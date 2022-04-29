Apple Releases Self Repair Kit

Apple has, for a long time, been one of the examples commonly brought out to show consumer unfriendly practices when it comes to repair.

However, the company has recently announced the availability of tools for do-it-yourself repairs, that are officially approved. That’s a huge step in the battle for the right to repair, a topic we explored in-depth in our recent issue of Make: Magazine “The War On Repair”

image from the apple self service repair site

Read more about the War on Repair in Make Volume 80.

Not only can the public now purchase official parts (example shown above), there are also repair kits available for rental ($49 for 7 days), which include parts to make the job easier and reduce risk of damaging other parts of the device.

Self Service Repair is part of Apple’s efforts to further expand access to repairs. For the vast majority of customers who do not have experience repairing electronic devices, visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair. Apple press release

The repair toolkit, available for rental

Currently the self service repair system is limited to various models of the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone SE 3rd gen. However the system does look like it is built for expanding beyond only the iPhone.