This Clever Design Trick Could Cut Your 3D Printing Time In Half

Ben Eadie has come up with a pretty clever design trick to greatly reduce the time required to print objects. Don’t be fooled by the thumbnail of the video, he’s not just hollowing his models, there’s a lot more to it.

As you can see, what Ben is doing is kind of manually generating a sparse infill, combined with hollowing the print. The method he’s using is to model a sparse infill structure and then print in vase mode. Pretty darn clever.

I find it kind of interesting that this would create a faster print than simply turning the density of the infill down, but Ben goes through some efforts in the video to show his results and they look legit. While you’re there looking, you might as well check out the rest of his channel.