The First Maker Faire Sardinia Celebrates a Regional Culture of Innovation

Conceived, designed and developed by Fab Lab Olbia, a regional leader in innovation and education, the 2022 edition is inspired by the vision of the Sardinian sociologist Bachisio Bandinu, who has written extensively about the relationship between traditional practices and innovation. The theme “Citizens of the world, local fabricators” joins Sardinian makers to the global community of makers who create and participate in Maker Faire and organizations and laboratories around the world that promote , celebrate and facilitate maker culture.

Maker Faire Sardinia is the first event in Sardinia that aims to celebrate the culture of makers and “bottom-up” innovation while remaining a place where professionals, enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds meet to present their projects, share their knowledge and create new connections. The macro objective of Maker Faire Sardinia is to bring together the digital and manual spheres, culture and technology, craftsmanship and industry, in a family-friendly, informal and stimulating context that has grown since the movement arrived in Italy in 2013 with Maker Faire Rome – The European Edition, to date the most important sector event on the entire European continent.