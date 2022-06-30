New Raspberry Pi Pico Adds WiFi, And Possibly Bluetooth

The Raspberry Pi foundation just announced a new lineup of boards in the Raspberry Pi Pico family. The Raspberry Pi Pico W is the headliner here. It takes the immensely popular Pico that they launched last year and adds WiFi capabilities to it! This does increase the price a tiny bit from the original $4 up to about $6. They have an order page up and available, but the links look like they’re still being updated at the resellers.

Another interesting thing to note, is that it looks like this board will probably be getting bluetooth capabilites in the future as the wireless chip has it built in already, just not yet enabled.

Eagle-eyed readers of datasheets will notice that CYW43439 supports both Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth Low-Energy: we have not enabled Bluetooth on Pico W at launch, but may do so in the future.

Pico H

Along with the Pico, they’re also releasing the Pico H, and Pico WH, which come with pre-populated headers.

Check out their announcement for further information and a peek into some software information.